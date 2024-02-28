Skip to Content
Local Sommelier highlights Springtime, Santa Barbara County wines on the Morning News

Published 8:40 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Jamie Knee, also known as the Petite Wine Traveler, stopped by the Morning News on Wednesday. Jamie is a Santa Barbara County Based Sommelier, Wine Educator, International Wine Judge, Podcast Host, Writer, Wine Critic, and is a weekly Wine Columnist for the Montecito Journal.

She highlighted a few Springtime wines and what kind of food they would pair best with, provided tips for beginners, and told your Morning News team where to find these wines on the Central Coast.

For more information about Jamie Knee, visit https://petitewinetraveler.com/.

