ARISE organizer Mary Hudson joins Morning News to discuss upcoming 5K Walk and Run fundraiser

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Mary Hudson, ARISE organizer, joined the Morning News to discuss the 5k Run and Walk fundraiser taking place this Saturday at Chase Palm Park.

The event will benefit the Santa Barbara Rescue Missions faith-based treatment facility designed exclusively for women.

Registration for the 5K Run and Walk opens at 9 a.m. on Saturday, and the race begins at 10 a.m.

For more information on registration or to make a donation, visit here.