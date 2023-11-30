Skip to Content
Morning News Guest Segments

ARISE organizer Mary Hudson joins Morning News to discuss upcoming 5K Walk and Run fundraiser

By
New
Published 5:51 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Mary Hudson, ARISE organizer, joined the Morning News to discuss the 5k Run and Walk fundraiser taking place this Saturday at Chase Palm Park.

The event will benefit the Santa Barbara Rescue Missions faith-based treatment facility designed exclusively for women.

Registration for the 5K Run and Walk opens at 9 a.m. on Saturday, and the race begins at 10 a.m.

For more information on registration or to make a donation, visit here.

Article Topic Follows: Morning News Guest Segments
KEYT
Morning News Guest Segments
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content