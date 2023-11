SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The third annual Stachefest with 805 firefighters is underway, and Fire Captains Kevin Corbett from the Santa Barbara City Fire Department and Shawn Hughes from the Ventura City Fire Department came by the Morning News to talk about it.

The event is at Topa Topa Brewing Company on Friday, Dec. 1 at 5:00 p.m.

For more information, visit: www.vcpfa.org/stachefest.