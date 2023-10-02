Two healthcare professionals come by Morning News to discuss local use of new digital women’s wellness platform: “e-Lōvu”

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Two healthcare industry professionals came by the Morning News to talk about the local implementation of “e-Lōvu,” a new digital maternal health platform used to help care for patients.

Noel Pugh, CEO and Co-Founder, said e-Lōvu is the first ever “Mom's Marketplace,” combining best-in-class and best technology services to create a digital wellness platform for Moms.

The platform is subsidized by insurance “so our moms don’t have to pay,” said Pugh. “So we really think it’s a win-win.”

Dr. Suzanne Ramos, local OB/GYN, said e-Lōvu is a safety net for “those patients who are falling through the cracks.”

Dr. Ramos is the first in Santa Barbara to implement the program and is already providing life saving results.

"Because of our limited access, the way our healthcare gives prenatal care, [the patients] don't see us sometimes for weeks or months," explained Dr. Ramos. "So [e-Lōvu] is really catching those patients that all of a sudden develop hypertensive disease, and we've already saved two moms."

Within this interview, the two professionals talk about local implementation of e-Lōvu and further discuss how this platform can help fight against the lack of access to healthcare.

For more information on this new digital wellness platform, you can visit their website.