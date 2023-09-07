We’re grooving on the Morning News as we get you ready for the Oxnard Jazz Fest

SANTA BARBRA, Calif. – We're grooving on the Morning News as we get you ready for this weekend's Oxnard Jazz Fest.

This weekend you'll move to the beats of Jazz, R and B, Blues, Funk, Soul and much more!

With the enthusiastic support of the local community, city officials and area businesses, the 6th Annual Oxnard Jazz Festival (OJF), takes place September 9th and 10th at Oxnard Beach Park.

The lineup is stacked, artist set to perform include Eric Benet, Deniece Williams, Spyro Gyra, Lakeside plus many more..

For ticket information head to the Oxnard Jazz Festival website