Rosewood Miramar Beach Managing Director Rick Fidel drops by the Morning News to tell us about it’s 2nd Annual Miramar Best in Show event

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Rosewood Miramar Beach Managing Director Rick Fidel dropped by the Morning News to tell us about the 2nd Annual Miramar Best in Show event on Sunday August 27th.

Rosewood Miramar Beach is excited to host it's 2nd Annual Miramar Best in show in celebration of National Dog Day, the event will have celebrity guest Camilla Belle serve as the host. Special guest include Pup-influincers such as Popeye the Foodie Dog and many others.

There is no cost to attend Miramar Best in show, competitors can enter for $195 and proceeds will benefit the Love Leo Rescue and Santa Barbra Humane Society.

For more information you can visit their website.