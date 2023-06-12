Melissa Fitch drops by the Morning News to get us ready for this years 11th annual Buddy Walk takes place this weekend.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Melissa Fitch who's the president of the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara stopped by the morning news to tell us about this years 11th annual Buddy Walk.

This annual event is a benefit for the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County (DSASBC) focusing on fostering inclusion and raising awareness for all those with special needs and their families in our community, lots of activities for all – carnival style games, crafts, silent auction, raffle, face painting, vendor fair and informational booths as well as a short ceremonial fundraising walk around Chase Palm Park promoting acceptance and inclusion of all individuals with Down syndrome.

Registration fees are $25 adults, $15 Adults with Down syndrome & $10 children 3-17. Registration includes admission to the Buddy Walk & Festival, event t-shirt, lunch, snacks and all activities.

For more information on this tremendous event please visit the DSASBC website .