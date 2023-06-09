SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Megan Marsh dropped by the Morning News to tell us about the 3rd Annual Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival. The festival will showcase films from a diverse selection of filmmakers, a short film series an open Q&A and musical performances.

The 3rd annual SBSFF is June 9th and 10th at the historic Lobero Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara.

SBSFF will also host an outdoor block party on June 10th from noon untill 8pm.

The full program and all the information you'll need to know about this great event can be found on their website