Skip to Content
Morning News Guest Segments

Megan Marsh dropped by the Morning News to tell us about the 3rd annual Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival

The 3rd annual SBSFF is June 9th and 10th at the historic Lobero Theatre
By
Published 9:10 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Megan Marsh dropped by the Morning News to tell us about the 3rd Annual Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival. The festival will showcase films from a diverse selection of filmmakers, a short film series an open Q&A and musical performances.

The 3rd annual SBSFF is June 9th and 10th at the historic Lobero Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara.

SBSFF will also host an outdoor block party on June 10th from noon untill 8pm.

The full program and all the information you'll need to know about this great event can be found on their website

Article Topic Follows: Morning News Guest Segments
film festival
KEYT
Lobero Theatre
Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival

Jump to comments ↓

Joey Vergilis

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content