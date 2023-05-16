The Morning News hitches a ride with the Santa Maria Wine Trolley

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Tourism Director Jennifer Harrison from the Santa Maria Valley Chamber stopped by the Morning News to tell us about the best way to get around Santa Maria's wine country.

The Santa Maria Valley wine trolley runs in a loop every Saturday and Sunday through November 26, 2023. Starting at Costa de Oro, the route takes approximately 65 minutes, and allows passengers to step on and off at their convenience.

Route stops include Costa de Oro Winery, Cottonwood Canyon Winery, Orcutt 76 Gas Station, Orcutt Clark & Dryer and the Santa Maria Public market. The cost is $15 per person in advance and $18 per person at the trolley.

"It is definitely the quintessential trolley that you imagine when you hear wine trolley, it seats about 26 total passengers and people really are enjoying it, it's an experience in itself." said Harrison .

For more information about the Santa Maria Valley wine trolley you can visit the Santa Maria Valley Chamber webiste.