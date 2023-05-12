Skip to Content
Morning News Guest Segments
today at 9:15 am
Published 9:34 am

Loquita Santa Barbara and Apples to Zucchini stop by the morning show

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. –

The Taste of Santa Barbara returns to Santa Barbara County on May 15th through the 21st.

Executive Chef Sergei Simonov of Loquita restaurant in Santa Barbara stopped by the Morning News to talk about Loquita's menu and what the Taste of Santa Barbara event is all about.

He was joined by Nancy Martz, the Executive Director of Apples to Zucchini Cooking School, which is hosting various cooking classes throughout the week.

Tickets for the Taste of Santa Barbara are available for purchase now from their website.

Joey Vergilis

