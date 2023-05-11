Two local restaurants stop by the morning show to preview their Mother’s Day brunch menu

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The morning show got a preview of what's on the menu for Mother's Day brunch from local restaurants Caya and Finch and Fork.

Finch and Fork will offer a three course pre-fixe brunch. The first course will feature breakfast breads and house baked danishes, farmers market fruit plate, Crudité of farmers market vegetables, a seafood display with champagne poached jumbo prawns, oysters on ½ shell, satsuma tangerine aquachile, crab, pommery aioli, yuzu kosho cocktail, and ice wine mignonette.

Executive Chef Nathan Lingle from Finch and Fork described one of the several entree options, Shakshuka & Pinsa Preadhe.

"One entree option is our Shakshuka & Pinsa Preadhe, it's inspired from some flavors from North Africa with a little twist of some local ingredients like tomato and pepper stew along with some North African spices," said Lingle

The morning show also welcomed Chef Philip Stein from Caya, which is also whipping up a special Mother's Day brunch menu. You can choose from the Challah French Toast Sandwich, Breakfast Quiche, Almond and Orange Stuffed Crepes, Seafood Blintz, Mom's Frittata or Prime Rib and Eggs.

Chef Philip Stein previewed what you can expect when you visit Caya this Mother's Day.

"Everybody's having something for Mom, when you come dine with us, Mom's going to get a rose because we should celebrate Mom, the Mom's Frittata has fluffy eggs, sun-dried tomatoes basil pesto, artichoke hearts, goat cheese, topped with arugula salad and lemon dressing with some wildflowers as a garnish," said Stein.

One could argue Mother's Day should be celebrated everyday for all they do for us. This Sunday is a great opportunity to take Mom out to a beautiful brunch here on the Central Coast.

To make reservations for Caya you can visit their website here.

To make reservations for Finch and Fork you can visit their website here.