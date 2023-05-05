Latin artist and singer Leonel ‘El Ranchero’ performs on the morning show

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Well-known Mexican artist Leonel 'El Ranchero,' who's originally from Sinaloa, was happy to grace the patio stage on NewsChannel 3-12 on Cinco de Mayo and has plenty of live shows on the horizon.

He joined our NewsChannel Reporter Karen Cruz-Orduña in an interview between his performances. "I'm enjoying the day and it's a lovely Cinco de Mayo" said Leonel.

Leonel El Ranchero and his band has shows coming up in Pico Rivera on May 12th and Huntington Park May 13th.

For more info on Leonel El Ranchero's you can visit his Instagram.