Santa Barbara Humane chief operating officer Dori Villalon and Slim drop by the morning show

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Humane Society's Dori Villalon dropped by the morning show with an adorable 9-year-old chihuahua mix named Slim. Slim is friendly, great on a leash and house-trained and ready to find a furever family.

In the time Slim has been with Santa Barbara Humane, he has been highly social, well-behaved, and warm towards people and dogs.

"Over 500 hundred dogs and cats have been adopted this year," said Villalon.

Santa Barbara Humane continues to do tremendous work in the community and if you'd like to know more about adoptions and all of their fantastic services you can visit their website