Andres Nuno from Discover Buellton drops by the Morning Show to preview the 10th Annual Buellton Brew Fest

BUELLTON, Calif. – Grab your glass and get ready for the 10th Annual Buellton Brew Fest happening this Saturday at River View Park. Discover Buellton's Andres Nuno joined the Morning Show to highlight the big event.

The 10th Annual Buellton Brew Fest will feature live entertainment from acts such as The Last decade, The New Vibe and Santa Ynez valley native DJ Petey on the wheels of steel..

The event will have shuttles running from Santa Barbara and Goleta to get you to and from the event safely for $20. The 10th Annual Buellton Brew Fest will featuring over 55 breweries and wineries, food, beer pong, lawn games and more.

For ticket information and all you need to know about The 10th Annual Buellton Brew Fest you can visit their website, Buellton Brew Fest.