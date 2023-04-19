Santa Barbara Bowl Executive Director Rick Boller stops by the Morning News to preview stacked summer and fall season

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Executive Director of the Santa Barbara Bowl, Rick Boller, dropped by the Morning News show to discuss the Bowl's stacked summer and fall season.

Boller said the venue has made an effort to go green, this idea was developed a few years ago when concert venue realized the ecological impact the Santa Barbara Bowl has.

Through their greening efforts, the venue has solar power to now power the Bowl, water stations for guest and created a new reusable pint cup program.

Some of the names coming to the Bowl are Brad Paisley, Trevor Noah , The Chemical Brothers, FKJ and Tyler Childers.

Boller mentioned to stay tuned because there's going to be some surprise guests that will grace the stage before the end of the Bowl's concert season.

For more info, click here. Watch the full segment above.