Morning News Guest Segments
Published 11:11 am

Watch News Channel 3-12 Morning Team exclusive insight into the SBIFF Karen Carpenter documentary

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– News Channel 3-12 Morning Team was joined by Barry Morrow to give our viewers exclusive insight into the documentary "Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection", which debut Feb. 10 at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The documentary is a celebration of the pop singer's life and music not shying away from the artist's struggle with anorexia and her untimely death.

Catch a clip of the movie, exclusive interview, and more above.

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

