Paul Flores moved to Monterey County Sheriff’s Office custody

Paul Flores has been arrested for the murder of Kristin Smart. His father, Ruben, was arrested as an accessory to the crime
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. – Paul Flores, the man on trial accused of murdering Kristin Smart in May 1996, has been moved to Monterey County Sheriff's Office's custody, according to the VINE service.

The VINE service announced Flores' new custody location on Friday, June 3.

This trial, titled People vs Flores, is scheduled to begin later this month.

The following trial schedule was released on Tuesday, May 31st:

June 6-10Pretrial: Motions in Limine
June 13-17Juror Questionnaires
June 20-24Jury Selection - Paul Flores
June 27 - July 1Jury Selection - Ruben Flores
July 5No trial activity
July 6 a.m.Opening Statements - Paul Flores
July 6 p.m.Opening Statements - Ruben Flores
July 7 and onwardPresentation of Evidence

Paul Flores will be on trial for the murder of Kristin Smart. Both were Cal Poly students in May 1996 when Smart disappeared. For 25 years, Flores was considered the only person of interest in the disappearance. He was arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County jail on April 13, 2021.

Flores' father, Ruben Flores, was also arrested and is charged for being an accessory in the crime.

