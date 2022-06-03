Paul Flores moved to Monterey County Sheriff’s Office custody

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. – Paul Flores, the man on trial accused of murdering Kristin Smart in May 1996, has been moved to Monterey County Sheriff's Office's custody, according to the VINE service.

The VINE service announced Flores' new custody location on Friday, June 3.

This trial, titled People vs Flores, is scheduled to begin later this month.

The following trial schedule was released on Tuesday, May 31st:

June 6-10 Pretrial: Motions in Limine June 13-17 Juror Questionnaires June 20-24 Jury Selection - Paul Flores June 27 - July 1 Jury Selection - Ruben Flores July 5 No trial activity July 6 a.m. Opening Statements - Paul Flores July 6 p.m. Opening Statements - Ruben Flores July 7 and onward Presentation of Evidence

Paul Flores will be on trial for the murder of Kristin Smart. Both were Cal Poly students in May 1996 when Smart disappeared. For 25 years, Flores was considered the only person of interest in the disappearance. He was arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County jail on April 13, 2021.

Flores' father, Ruben Flores, was also arrested and is charged for being an accessory in the crime.