What to expect at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event

By Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN Business

Samsung is expected to unveil three new Galaxy S devices at its annual Unpacked product launch event on Wednesday.

The new devices will likely include all of the features you’d expect from a smartphone in 2022: camera upgrades, better battery life and next-generation chips that improve the user experience.

But Samsung may also show off a new spin on an older line. The company is rumored to be introducing a new model with similarities to the Galaxy Note, the Samsung “phablet” line which has not been updated in two years.

Samsung remains the top smartphone seller globally with its market share hovering between 20%-22%, according to market research firm ABI Research. Third-placed Xiaomi has been massively growing shipments over the past couple of years as it targets markets outside China, notably India and Europe.

Thought big surprises are unlikely, Samsung continues to experiment with its portfolio more than its rivals. In addition to the Galaxy S21 smartphones released last year, it also launched a long list of smartphones, including the Flip and Fold, which pushed the envelope in terms of form factor. There’s also its mass-market A-series phones, and its customizable, personalized “Bespoke” line for the Flip 3.

Samsung will kick off its livestreamed event at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.