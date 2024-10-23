Boeing CEO says the company must fundamentally change as losses surge

By Chris Isidore, CNN

New York (CNN) — Boeing reported huge quarterly losses Wednesday, as new CEO Kelly Ortberg conceded “it will take time to return Boeing to its former legacy.”

“Going forward, we will be focused on fundamentally changing the culture, stabilizing the business, and improving program execution,” said Ortberg, who took over control of the embattled aircraft maker in August, a month before the start of a strike by 33,000 members of the International Association of Machinists.

The company’s net loss surged to $6.2 billion from $1.6 billion a year earlier, with a $4 billion operating loss coming from its commercial airplane unit. That is the Boeing unit that has been the most troubled, but the strike affected only the last two weeks of the three-month period.

Boeing reported a $2.4 billion operating loss in its space and defense business, which is not affected by the strike.

The problems in the company did not start with the strike that began on September 13 and brought virtually all of Boeing’s commercial airplane production to a halt. But Standard & Poor’s, which is on the verge of downgrading Boeing’s credit rating to junk bond status for the first time in the company’s history, estimates that the strike is costing Boeing an additional $1 billion a month, on top of its existing rate of losses.

Union vote could end strike soon

The good news for Boeing is that it is possible an end of the strike could be at hand. Rank-and-file members of the IAM are set to vote on whether to accept the latest offer from the company. If they accept it, they could return to work Friday.

If the offer is accepted, it could raise Boeing’s labor costs by more than $1 billion, according to analysis from Seth Seifman, aerospace analyst at JPMorgan Chase. Boeing has already announced plans to cut its global workforce of 171,000 employees by about 10%, or 17,000 jobs. The cost savings from those cuts could more than offset the increased cost of the wage package, Seifman said.

The offer would increase wages by 35 percentage points over the four-year life of the contract, with an immediate 12% raise, along with increased contributions to union members’ retirement accounts.

But Boeing did not restore the traditional pension plan that the company insisted members give up 10 years ago, a move that sparked widespread anger at company management among union members, and ratification is far from certain. A previous tentative agreement that was recommended by union leadership was almost unanimously rejected by rank-and-file members, sparking the start of the strike.

Still this was one of the worst quarters for Boeing during a period of nearly five years of massive financial and operational problems. It’s the largest loss since the end of 2020, when the company was dealing with the effect of the pandemic on it airline customers and taking a huge charge for delays in the plans for its next generation jet, the 777X.

Five years of losses, climbing debt

The latest loss brings Boeing’s total core operating losses to $39.3 billion since early 2019, when the second fatal crash of its key passenger jet, the 737 Max, led to a 20-month grounding of the plane. Boeing has reported losses in virtually every quarter since then.

The company has covered those losses by taking on massive amounts of debt. Boeing’s long-term debt has climbed to $53 billion at the end of September, up from $47 billion at the start of this year and far above the $10.7 billion it had on its books at the end of March 2019. It has announced plans to raise another $25 billion through borrowing from major banks and the sale of stock and debt on Wall Street.

This story has been updated with additional context and developments.

