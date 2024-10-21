McDonald’s didn’t give Trump permission to serve fries. It didn’t need to

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — McDonald’s has been thrust into in the 2024 election, gaining particular attention over the weekend when former President Donald Trump served fries at a Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania, location. But McDonald’s had nothing to do with Trump’s visit.

The company operates on a franchise model, which means the vast majority of its locations are independently owned and operated. Although franchise owners have to abide by certain guidelines in their agreements with the parent company, they are free to invite political candidates to serve fries without McDonald’s buy-in.

The company said Sunday in an internal memo to employees obtained by CNN that it did not invite Trump or the attention the election has brought it — but the company spun the spotlight as proof that McDonald’s remains a key part of everyday American life for millions of people.

“As we’ve seen, our brand has been a fixture of conversation this election cycle. While we’ve not sought this, it’s a testament to how much McDonald’s resonates with so many Americans,” the company said in its memo. “McDonald’s does not endorse candidates for elected office and that remains true in this race for the next President. We are not red or blue – we are golden.”

The letter was signed by McDonald’s President Joe Erlinger. Others signatories include McDonald’s chief financial officer and national field president.

At the staged event, Trump put on an apron to work as a fry attendant and handed people food at the location, which had been closed for the campaign stop.

McDonald’s said that it was proud that Trump has often expressed his love for McDonald’s and Harris spoke fondly of her time working at the company, to which she has frequently referred during her campaign and a refrain that Trump, without evidence, has disputed. Harris says she briefly worked at the chain during the summer of 1983 when she was still a student at Howard University in Washington.

Still, some McDonald’s customers and employees spoke out against the company after Trump’s visit, criticizing McDonald’s for allowing the Republican presidential candidate to campaign at a restaurant.

The company clarified in its memo that Derek Giacomantonio, the franchise’s owner and operator, was approached by local law enforcement about Trump’s desire to visit and Giacomantonio accepted.

“He was proud to highlight how he and his team serve their local community and make delicious food, like our World-Famous French Fries,” the company said. “Upon learning of the former President’s request, we approached it through the lens of one of our core values: we open our doors to everyone.”

McDonald’s franchise model

Franchises are a key part of McDonald’s business, with roughly 95% of all McDonald’s locations operated by franchise operators. Operators pay a royalty rate to use McDonald’s brand and for access to its expertise. They also help pay for other expenses, like restaurant renovations.

The company has run into trouble with franchises in the past, most notably after a McDonald’s operator in Israel offered discounts to soldiers and security forces after Hamas’ October 7 attack. After news of the promotion was disseminated on social media, many customers began boycotting McDonald’s in Muslim-dominated countries — so much so that McDonald’s has cited Middle East boycotts on its earnings as a drag on its business over the past several quarters.

Starbucks also ran afoul of its union last year after reports circulated online that stores were banning Pride displays. The company had no official policy on the matter — and no evidence that was happening broadly. But some franchises apparently opted not to allow employees to decorate the stores with Pride flags and other symbols despite the company’s stated support for LGBTQ+ rights. The company later clarified its policy on Pride displays.

Similarly, McDonald’s said the chain has “election toolkits” to handle events like this.

