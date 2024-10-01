Australian national broadcaster finds ‘systemic’ racism in workplace

By Hilary Whiteman, CNN

Brisbane, Australia (CNN) — Australia’s national broadcaster has released an internal review that found “systemic” racism within its ranks, prompting an apology from the managing director to all current and former staff.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) review was announced last year after high profile Indigenous anchor Stan Grant stepped away from anchoring duties, accusing the network of failing to publicly defend him from racist attacks.

Those attacks intensified around Grant’s commentary during the coronation of King Charles, during which he shared the devastating impact of colonization on Australia’s First Nations people.

The report released Tuesday, titled “Listen Loudly, Act Strongly,” found that “systemic” racism exists within the ABC and that staff members also experience racism from external sources.

Of 120 staff members interviewed by external consultants, only one said they hadn’t personally experienced racism. However, that person said they were “aware of racism occurring at the ABC.”

“This response overwhelmingly indicates that racism exists within the ABC workplace, and that ABC staff are subjected to racism from external individuals and organisations in connection with their work,” the report found.

Staff members interviewed described overt racism, including racial slurs and derogatory comments, as well as covert racism that impeded their career progression and made them feel that the workplace was not culturally safe, the report said.

Some described not having been given opportunities because they were considered to have been hired to meet diversity targets.

The review made 15 recommendations including that the broadcaster commits to be “proactively anti-racist” and conduct pay audits for Indigenous and minority staff.

In a statement, ABC Managing Director David Anderson apologized to existing and former staff members and vowed to remove racist employees from the networks’ ranks.

“For anyone who thinks it is ok to display or practise racist behaviour, or who thinks they can make people feel belittled based on their identity, we will call you out and remove you from this organisation,” he said.

“You are not welcome here. We are a workplace that values respect, and we expect it.”

The ABC receives government funding but maintains editorial control across television, radio and online programming with a remit to deliver information that reflects Australian viewers. It employs thousands of people across bureaus in regional areas and city centers.

Grant, a former CNN journalist, resigned from the ABC last August to take up a role with a university that he has since left.

