Mark Zuckerberg joins exclusive $200 billion club, closes in on third-richest person in world

(CNN) — Watch your back Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault. Mark Zuckerberg is gaining on you.

Recent figures from Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index show Zuckerberg has grown his personal fortune by a whopping $73.4 billion in 2024 to $201 billion. The Meta CEO is the fourth richest person world, joining an elusive $200 billion club that only counts three other members.

Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk ($272 billion), Bezos ($211 billion), the founder of Amazon, and Arnault ($207 billion), the CEO of luxury brand LVMH, are the only people ahead of Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg, 40, who launched Facebook in 2004, has much of his wealth tied to Meta Platforms stock. Shares of Meta (META) have surged by nearly 64% in 2024. On Wednesday, Meta shares gained 0.9% to close at a record high of $568.31. Meta shares dipped to $567.36 on Friday.

Meta operates popular social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and Threads, as well as instant messaging app WhatsApp.

Speaking on Wednesday at the Meta Connect 2024 event, Zuckerberg said Meta AI is on track to become the most used assistant in the world.

“We’re almost at 500 million monthly (active users), and we haven’t even launched in some of the bigger countries yet,” Zuckerberg said, referring to countries in the European Union.

Zuckerberg isn’t the only tech mogul to see a big jump in their fortune this year. Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, and Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle, have seen their net worth surge in 2024 by $62.2 billion and $58.6 billion, respectively.

