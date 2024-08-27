AT&T is addressing an outage affecting some wireless customers, company says

By Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) — AT&T is “working to address a software issue” that is impacting its wireless network, a company spokesperson said in an email to CNN Tuesday night.

“We are working to address a software issue that may affect the ability of a limited number of our customers to connect to our wireless network,” the AT&T spokesperson said.

“Keeping our customers connected is our highest priority, so we appreciate their patience as we work to resolve this issue,” the spokesperson said.

The outage is affecting “some customers” but is not nationwide, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson’s message came on an evening when government entities in at least two states referred to phone outages, some relating to 911 service.

In Tennessee on Tuesday evening, the 911 agency in Hawkins County said an AT&T wireless service outage “may affect the ability of some AT&T wireless customers to reach our 911 center.” The agency, posting on X, urged people to call its non-emergency line if they were unable to connect with 911.

In Florida, Tampa police on Tuesday evening announced a “reported outage with our non-emergency and district phone lines,” but said 911 was not affected. Seminole County’s government X account, meanwhile, referred to an “outage when calling 911,” and urged people to call a “non-emergency number … for emergencies until the issue is resolved.” It was not immediately clear whether these Florida outages related to AT&T’s issues.

This story is developing and will be updated.

CNN’s Amy Simonson and Jason Hanna contributed to this report.

