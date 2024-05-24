Four charts explaining the expected Memorial Day travel rush

By Alex Leeds Matthews, CNN

The nation’s highways and airports are expected to be crowded with people marking the unofficial start of summer this Memorial Day weekend. Travel volumes are expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels, according to recent data from the FAA and AAA.

Last year, TSA reported passenger volumes that slightly exceeded those of 2019 for the stretch from Thursday before Memorial Day to the Wednesday after.

This year, airlines are gearing up for an even busier weekend, with more than 269,000 flights scheduled from Thursday through Tuesday — up from more than 264,000 during the same period last year.

AAA also forecasts a significant surge in air travel, with more than 3.5 million people expected to fly over Memorial Day weekend in 2024, reflecting a 9% increase from 2019.

Across all methods of transportation, AAA is projecting nearly 44 million travelers, which could be the most since 2005. The vast majority of American travelers — nearly 90%, according to AAA — will opt for the nation’s roadways.

For the more than 38 million travelers AAA projects will drive, gas prices will average around $3.65 per gallon nationally, as of May 23. Prices vary dramatically by region, with the highest levels on the West Coast: In California, a gallon of regular gasoline averages about $5.16. By contrast, motorists in the South will find the cheapest prices, with Mississippi having the lowest price: Just over $3.

