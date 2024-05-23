Attorney General looking into attempted foreclosure of Elvis Presley’s Graceland home

By Isabel Rosales and Chris Youd, CNN

(CNN) — Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is looking into the attempted foreclosure auction of Elvis Presley’s iconic Memphis home, known as Graceland, by an alleged private investment company.

On Wednesday, Naussany Investments and Private Lending LLC dropped its foreclosure efforts against Graceland.

Danielle Riley Keough, Presley’s granddaughter and heir, filed a lawsuit earlier this month to halt the foreclosure sale claiming Naussany Investment’s paperwork was bogus and an attempt to defraud the family.

“I have asked my lawyers to look into this matter, determine the full extent of any misconduct that may have occurred, and identify what we can do to protect both Elvis Presley’s heirs and anyone else who may be similarly threatened,” said Skrmetti in a statement.

Naussany Investments produced paperwork that Lisa Marie Presley defaulted on a $3.8 million loan, prior to her 2023 passing, and used Graceland as collateral, according to court documents.

“These documents are fraudulent,” Keough’s lawsuit alleges. “Lisa Marie Presley never borrowed money from Naussany Investments and never gave a deed of trust to Naussany Investments.”

Keough’s suit also claims that the documents Naussany presented, including a 2018 notarized promissory note signed by Lisa Marie Presley, were forged. Even the notary public whose name appeared on the disputed document, told the court in an affidavit that they had never notarized Lisa Marie Presley’s signature.

A Shelby County, Tennessee, Chancellor on Wednesday blocked the foreclosure sale scheduled for this Thursday, noting the notary identified in the transaction, has sworn that they did not notarize the signature of Lisa Marie Presley on the deed of trust bringing into question the authenticity of the signature on the deed.

Keough’s ownership of Graceland has been confirmed by a Memphis court, according to Tennessee’s top attorney.

“Graceland is one of the most iconic landmarks in the State of Tennessee, and the Presley family have generously shared it with the world since Elvis’s passing,” said Skrmetti. “Elvis made Memphis the center of the music universe, and Graceland stands as a monument to his legacy and a fond remembrance for his family. My office has fought fraud against homeowners for decades, and there is no home in Tennessee more beloved than Graceland.”

Naussany Investments was listed in court documents as being located in Kimberling City, Missouri, but CNN was unable to locate a business in the state by that name. CNN was also unable to locate a business by that name when searching nationwide.

The lender is also unknown to Tennessee banking regulators.

Alicia Owens, a public information officer with the Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions, told CNN in an e-mail that, “Naussany Investments & Private Lending, LLC (Naussany) is not a licensed mortgage lender in Tennessee and is not regulated by the Department.”

