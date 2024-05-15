Have you decided to retire abroad?

By Nicole Goodkind, CNN

New York (CNN) — Retirement is expensive, and more Americans see spending their later years abroad as a good option to stretch their savings and improve their quality of life.

The number of Social Security recipients living outside the US increased from 307,000 in 2008 to more than 450,000 in 2022.

Some countries have even eased their visa requirements to attract older US expats.

