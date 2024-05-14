Google shows off how AI Gmail, Photos and shopping will work

By Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN

(CNN) — A day after OpenAI impressed with a startlingly improved ChatGPT AI model, Google showed off its vision for how AI will improve the products that billions of people use every day.

The updates, announced at its annual Google I/O developer conference, come as the company is trying to push beyond its core advertising business with new devices and AI-powered tools.

Google executives also demonstrated how Gemini 1.5 Pro could “read” a textbook and turn it into a kind of AI lecture, featuring natural-sounding teachers that’ll answer your questions.

AI boosts are coming to Gmail, too. Pichai showed how users can ask Gemini 1.5 Pro to summarize all recent emails from your child’s school by analyzing attachments, and summarizing key points and spitting out action items.

Just one day before, OpenAI — one of the tech industry’s leaders in artificial intelligence — unveiled a new AI model that it says will make chatbot ChatGPT smarter and easier to use. GPT-4o aims to turn ChatGPT into a digital personal assistant that can engage in real-time, spoken conversations and interact using text and “vision.” This means it can view screenshots, photos, documents or charts uploaded by users and have a conversation about them.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai showed off various new features powered by its latest AI model Gemini 1.5 Pro. One new feature, called Ask Photos, allows users to search photos for deeper insights, such as asking when your daughter learned to swim or recall what your license plate number is, by looking through saved pictures.

The company also teased Project Astra, developed by Google’s DeepMind AI lab, which will allow AI assistants to help users’ everyday lives by using phone cameras to interpret information about the real world, such as identifying objects and even finding misplaced items. It also hinted at how it would work on augmented reality glasses.

