Embattled ABC News President Kim Godwin steps down after tumultuous run

New York (CNN) — Kim Godwin, the embattled president of ABC News, abruptly announced Sunday evening that she will exit the news network, capping a tumultuous three-year run at the outlet.

“I have decided to retire from broadcast journalism,” Godwin told staffers in a memo obtained by CNN.

“I have been fortunate and blessed enough to have done almost every job there is in this business,” she wrote. “But after considerable reflection, I’m certain it’s the right one for me as I look to the future and prioritize what’s most important for me and my family.”

It was not clear when the decision was made, but Godwin, as recently as Friday, was leading editorial meetings at the Disney-owned network. Debra OConnell, the Disney (DIS) veteran who was tapped in February to oversee ABC News, told employees in a memo that “for the time being,” she will oversee the network.

OConnell said she is “looking forward to working with the leadership team as we forge a new path forward together.”

“Since assuming this role in February, my goal has been — and will continue to be — to provide this team with the means necessary to build on our success and carry on the proud tradition of ABC News into a future full of opportunity and innovation,” OConnell said.

Godwin’s exit came after CNN reported earlier this week that OConnell was conducting a review of her performance. According to conversations with roughly two dozen staffers and others close to the network, morale at ABC News has suffered since Godwin took over, with employees complaining about her leadership.

Godwin, staffers had complained, made several profound errors, including employing a hands-off approach to managing, not developing a strategic vision for the newsroom, eliminating the heads of the talent-relations division and appointing an inner-circle that alienated staffers, among a stream of other complaints.

Over the last few months, those complaints had made their way to OConnell, who also privately voiced frustration with Godwin’s leadership, according to people familiar with the matter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

