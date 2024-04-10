CBS News is trying something new in streaming

By Oliver Darcy, CNN

CBS News is overhauling its streaming platform.

The Tiffany Network’s news division announced Tuesday that it will invest more deeply into its digital offering, entirely rebranding the streamer as CBS News 24/7.

The Wendy McMahon-led changes, set to be implemented April 22, will feature new programming. A slate of fresh shows includes “CBS News Confirmed,” a program solely devoted to combatting misinformation, as well as “CBS News 24/7,” a “live, whip-around newscast” that will “capture what’s happening across the globe in real time.” John Dickerson’s show will also expand to 90 minutes later in the spring. In addition, the network is expanding its presence across the country, staffing “news hubs” with journalists in cities from Cleveland to Las Vegas.

The move by CBS News, of course, comes as legacy television news outlets grapple with the rapidly declining linear business. CNN and NBC News have invested in streaming networks of their own.

We sent some questions over to McMahon about CBS News’ ambitions in the streaming space. Below you’ll find the Q&A, which has been edited for length.

Can you elaborate on the decision-making process that led to the expansion and rebranding of CBS News’ streaming platform?

Our ambition is to be #1 in free streaming, and we are leveraging the playbook we used to take our 14 owned-and-operated stations’ local news streams from fourth to first against their in-market competition in two short years. The three pillars for CBS News 24/7 are: lean into our iconic shows and talent, win breaking news, and optimize the programming.

As linear television continues its rapid decline, other news organizations have also made big moves into streaming. What do you believe makes CBS News’ entreat into the space unique?

CBS was the first network to launch streaming channels …. So, we benefit from being first movers. Fast forward to the present day, the things that help CBS News and Stations stand out is the enduring quality of the journalism we produce and how our network and local teams are working together like never before …. We’re combining the newsgathering and speed of our local teams with national scale and depth to serve all of America.

It’s been a brutal several months for those who work in the news industry, with too many layoffs to count. When do you think these rapidly changing business models will find some stability?

There’s a tremendous amount of change happening in our industry right now, and many companies are looking at ways to innovate and evolve. What I tell our teams is the only thing that’s constant is change, and we must adapt to and embrace change.

You’re launching a show called “CBS News Confirmed.” The program aims to tackle head on misinformation. What led you to put more resources behind this and do you think, as an industry, the press is doing enough to combat conspiracy theories and dismantle outright disinformation?

I can only speak for CBS News, and I know in this organization, trust is our currency. The scale of deep fakes and misinformation out there and the speed at which that false information gets around is quite staggering.

What is the biggest threat to journalism in America, as you see it?

Misinformation, deep fakes and disinformation are all certainly huge threats. That’s why we started and are investing heavily in CBS News Confirmed.

You’re opening news hubs in cities across the South and Midwest. Can you tell us more about these hubs and why you believe it’s important to invest resources into establishing a presence in these specific areas?

The plans that we announced today include introducing and embedding multi-skilled journalists in key cities where we can truly tap into communities and feature the voices and viewpoints of people who we otherwise might not be hear from. These news hubs will help us overall respond to stories faster during breaking news simply because we will have people there. Our national movement of community journalism is in response to population shifts across the country, and it’s an extension of what we did at CBS Stations to turn neighborhoods into newsrooms. And on the heels of the election, I can’t think of a better time to do this.

Why do you believe journalism has a bright future, despite the herculean challenges confronting the industry?

At our town hall meeting today, I said journalism matters — and it will continue to matter. … There will always be a need for independent, fact-based reporting.

