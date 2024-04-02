Iowa-LSU women’s NCAA basketball game sets TV ratings record

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — Monday night’s Elite Eight showdown between Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes and Angel Reese’s LSU Tigers set the all-time ratings record for a women’s college basketball game, according to ESPN.

More than 12 million people tuned in to watch the much-hyped rematch of 2023’s national championship game, which saw Iowa avenge last year’s loss and advance to its second straight Final Four.

ESPN also boasted that Monday’s audience of 12.3 million made it the “most-watched college basketball game EVER on ESPN platforms.”

