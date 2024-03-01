Ticket prices to see Caitlin Clark are still crazy expensive

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — Ticket prices to see one of Caitlin Clark’s final home games for Iowa are taking off since Clark announced her intention to enter the 2024 WNBA Draft.

The tickets for her last regular season home game on Sunday against Ohio State are still the most expensive for a women’s basketball game on record, surpassing college and WNBA games, according to TickPick.

Currently, the average price for a seat is $571, a whopping 1,065% more than the average purchase price of a NCAA women’s basketball game this season of $49. That’s slightly risen from Tuesday, when they were $557.

Sunday’s game is when the college sports superstar could further etch her name in the history books, needing 18 points to pass Pete Maravich’s all-time scoring record of 3,667 points.

TickPick said that the most expensive listing for that game has sold for $1,001 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. For those who don’t want to pay, the 1 pm ET game will air (for free) on FOX.

But the cheapest ticket has fallen a few dollars since earlier this week — from $491 to $456. Still, that’s 31% more than the “get-in” price for the February 15 game when she broke the scoring record against the University of Michigan.

“Demand to see her break the all-time women’s scoring record earlier this month hit record highs and this game is now surpassing that,” TickPick co-CEO Brett Goldberg previously told CNN. “It’s a big moment not only for Iowa fans, but college sports fans in general.”

Her popularity has also helped the Big Ten sell out tickets for the women’s basketball conference tournament which follows the regular season, for the first-time ever. It will take place in Minneapolis, just under five hours drive from Iowa’s campus, beginning March 6.

On Thursday, Clark confirmed on social media that this will be her final season with Iowa. “While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa. I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft,” she said in a post on X.

The 2024 WNBA Draft will be held on April 15, with the Indiana Fever expected to draft her after the team won the lottery for the No. 1 overall pick. TickPick told CNN that 83% of total tickets sold for the Fever’s upcoming season have came after her announcement.

