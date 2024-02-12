Bob Moore, founder of Bob’s Red Mill, has died

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — Bob Moore, the founder of Bob’s Red Mill whole-grains company, has died.

Shoppers will likely recognize his face for adorning the brand’s packaging for decades, with the company calling him “one of the most recognized figures in the natural foods industry” with a “larger-than-life personality,” in a release.

Moore “peacefully passed away” at his home on Saturday, at the age of 94. His work ethic was also mentioned, as he remained on the company’s board until his passing.

“Bob’s legacy will live on forever in all of us who had the opportunity to work with him and is infused into the Bob’s Red Mill brand,” said Bob’s Red Mill CEO Trey Winthrop.

That brand has become a grocery store staple, selling several different kinds of grains including oats, flour and gluten-free grains like quinoa.

Moore’s passion for healthy foods helped lead him to start Bob’s Red Mill in 1978 in Portland, Oregon, as a local company before gradually expanding its sales into more than 70 countries and employing about 700 people.

In 2010, Moore turned over the company to his employees and it is still “proudly 100% employee owned,” according to the company’s website.

“All of us feel responsible and motivated to preserve his old-world approach to unprocessed foods; his commitment to pure, high-quality ingredients; and his generosity to employee owners and educational organizations focused on nutritional health,” Winthrop said.

Moore and his late wife’s legacy (she died in 2018) are still felt in Oregon, where the couple made “significant donations” to Oregon State University and funded “many additional research programs” throughout the state.

Moore is survived by his three sons (Ken, Bob, Jr. and David), plus his four daughters-in-law, nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

