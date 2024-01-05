UPenn taps venture capitalist Ramanan Raghavendran to lead board of trustees

By Matt Egan, CNN

New York (CNN) — Venture capitalist Ramanan Raghavendran is taking the helm of the University of Pennsylvania’s board of trustees following the sudden resignation of Scott Bok last month amid a firestorm of controversy.

The school announced on Thursday that Raghavendran, a Penn graduate and managing partner of venture capital firm Amasia, is taking over as chair effective immediately.

“I believe great American universities, like the University of Pennsylvania, are the most important repositories of all that defines, and is good and laudable about, our modern civilization,” Raghavendran said in a statement. “We are united in supporting the mission of this incredible institution.”

Raghavendran, a Penn trustee since 2014 and chair of the School of Arts and Sciences Board of Advisors, will step into the position at a tumultuous time for the Ivy League school.

Liz Magill announced on December 9 that she would step down as Penn’s president following her contentious testimony before Congress about antisemitism. Bok resigned as board chair that same day, declining requests to stay on for an interim period.

Raghavendran replaces interim chair Julie Platt, who is returning to her role as vice chair.

Penn previously tapped J. Larry Jameson, its longest serving dean, to serve as interim president.

