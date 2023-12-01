Walmart is the latest advertiser to pull ads from Elon Musk’s X

By Nathaniel Meyersohn and Parija Kavilanz, CNN

New York (CNN) — Walmart confirmed on Friday that it is not advertising on X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk and formerly known as Twitter.

“We aren’t advertising on X as we’ve found other platforms to better reach our customers,” a Walmart spokesperson said.

Reuters first reported Walmart’s move.

A number of prominent brands paused their advertising on X, last month following Musk’s public embrace of an antisemitic conspiracy theory favored by White supremacists.

Incendiary remarks

Musk apologized Wednesday for what he called his “dumbest” ever social media post. But he lashed out at advertisers leaving his platform.

“I don’t want them to advertise,” Musk said at the New York Times DealBook Summit in New York. “If someone is going to blackmail me with advertising or money go f**k yourself. Go. F**k. Yourself,” he said.

The advertising exodus included media companies like Disney, Paramount, NBCUniversal, Comcast, Lionsgate and Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent of CNN.

Ongoing damage control

Musk visited Israel this week, where he went to a Kibbutz attacked by Hamas on October 7, spoke with families of Israeli hostages and met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

But Musk said on Wednesday that his trip to Israel “wasn’t an apology tour,” and that “it wasn’t in response to all of that.” Musk said that he is a good person but he’s not going to “tap dance” to show people that.

