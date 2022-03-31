Skip to Content
Stocks hold steady, Treasury yields leap after jobs data

By STAN CHOE
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are holding steady on Wall Street Friday, and Treasury yields are jumping after a healthy report on the U.S. job market strengthened expectations for coming interest-rate hikes. The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher in morning trading and close to erasing its losses from earlier in the week. If it does, it would clinch its first three-week winning streak since November. The two-year Treasury yield soared to its highest level in more than three years after a report showed the labor market remained strong in February and hiring was stronger in earlier months than previously reported. 

