Japan prosecutors appeal in ex-Nissan executive Kelly trial

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese prosecutors have filed an appeal against the verdict in the trial of former Nissan executive Greg Kelly. The Tokyo District Court recently cleared Kelly of almost all charges he was facing related to alleged under-reporting of his former boss Carlos Ghosn’s pay. Kelly was given a six-month sentence suspended for three years earlier this month. The court found Kelly, an American, guilty of under-reporting former Nissan Chairman Ghosn’s compensation for just one of the eight years in the charges. The defense also has appealed, seeking Kelly’s total innocence. Prosecutors had demanded two years in prison for Kelly. The case now goes to the Tokyo High Court. In the meantime, Kelly has returned to the U.S.