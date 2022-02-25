Sketchy details from Russia complicates invasion coverage

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A lack of reliable information from Russia has made covering the invasion of Ukraine tougher for journalists. It also made a CNN reporter’s experience on Thursday all the more remarkable: Matthew Chance unexpectedly stumbled on Russian forces taking control of an airport 20 minutes from Kyiv. Journalists say they mainly relied on Ukrainian sources and details from American intelligence on the conflict’s first day. With Russian information sporadic or suspect in some cases, many reporters also depended on audio and video of bombs exploding in the distance. Major U.S. news outlets say they are intent on conveying how the conflict is affecting the citizens of Ukraine.