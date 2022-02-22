Asian stocks rebound after Wall St falls on Ukraine tensions

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have rebounded after Wall Street slid amid anxiety over President Vladimir Putin’s authorization to send Russian soldiers into eastern Ukraine. Shanghai, Hong Kong, South Korea and Australia advanced Wednesday. Oil prices edged higher on concern about possible disruption to Russian supplies. Global stock prices sank Tuesday as traders tried to figure out the impact of Russia’s moves into Ukraine and sanctions imposed by Washington, Britain and the 27-nation European Union on its banks, officials and business leaders. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1%, putting it 10.3% below its Jan. 3 high and into what traders call a correction.