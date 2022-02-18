US securities agency denies claims it’s harassing Elon Musk

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. securities regulators responded to allegations that they are harassing Tesla CEO Elon Musk, writing in a letter that they’re following a judge’s instructions in trying to speak with Musk’s lawyers about his posts on Twitter. In a letter dated Friday, Steven Buchholz of the Securities and Exchange Commission wrote that the judge handling a securities case against Musk encouraged both sides to confer before raising issues with the court. He also denied allegations from Musk’s lawyers that the agency had issued subpoenas in the Musk Twitter case and that the SEC is taking too long to distribute a $40 million penalty from Musk and Tesla that will go to Tesla shareholders.