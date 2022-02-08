AmEx to offer debit card that will accrue rewards points

By KEN SWEET

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — American Express has launched a checking account that comes with a debit card that will allow its customers to accrue its popular Membership Rewards points the same way they do on its credit and charge cards. It’s a notable move for AmEx and the banking industry in general. That’s because debit cards that offered airline miles or rewards went basically extinct after the passage of the Dodd-Frank Act following the Great Recession. Currently only a handful of small banks and credit unions offer cash back or rewards for debit-card purchases.