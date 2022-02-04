Skip to Content
IRS offering Saturday walk-in help this tax season

By FATIMA HUSSEIN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS will begin offering limited Saturday walk-in help for taxpayers this tax season. Walk-in visits will be offered at 35 tax assistance centers around the country beginning the weekend of Feb. 12. Other Saturday help days will be March 12, April 9 and May 14. This comes after the IRS nixed walk-in visits during the pandemic, and limited service to appointments only. The walk-in visits are meant to help taxpayers who need face-to-face assistance. For example, people who don’t traditionally file taxes may need help claiming Child Tax Credit payments. 

