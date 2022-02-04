EXPLAINER: Who must follow Biden’s vaccine mandates?

By DAVID A. LIEB and GEOFF MULVIHILL

Associated Press

A group of states is renewing a challenge to President Joe Biden’s requirement that millions of healthcare workers across the U.S. be vaccinated. The requirement for many health providers that participate in Medicare or Medicaid took effect in January for half the states and is scheduled to start in February for the other half after it was allowed by the U.S. Supreme Court. It was part of Biden’s attempt to drive up vaccinations in private-sector workplaces. The high court blocked a different Biden rule that would have required vaccines or regular COVID-19 testing for employees of larger companies. Lower courts also have blocked a vaccine requirement for employees of federal contractors.