Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 1:39 pm

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

KEYT

The Associated Press

A historic plunge in the stock price of Facebook’s parent company helped yank other tech stocks lower on Wall Street Thursday, abruptly ending a four-day winning streak for the market. The wipeout in Meta Platforms, as Facebook’s owner is now known, erased more than $230 billion in market value, easily the biggest one-day loss in history for a U.S. company. A weak revenue outlook for Meta helped drag the stocks of other social media companies including Twitter and Snap lower too.

AP National Business
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content