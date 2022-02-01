Israeli bigwigs eye profits from cannabis legalization

By ILAN BEN ZION

Associated Press

ASHKELON, Israel (AP) — A number of former Israeli leaders and security chiefs have found new careers in the country’s tightly controlled medical marijuana industry. They hope not only to cash in on the local market, but also to clear the way for the country’s major marijuana producers to export. Israel is home to dozens of firms that research and develop medical cannabis. But they say that regulatory hurdles are preventing them from selling their products to local and overseas markets. They hope that adding heavy hitters to their management teams can help remove these hurdles and clear the way to do business.