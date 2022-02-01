India budget leans on infrastructure to spur economic growth

By SHEIKH SAALIQ

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has included hefty spending on infrastructure projects in its annual budget, looking to spur growth and improve its popularity just ahead of key state elections. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented to Parliament the budget for the coming fiscal year, which starts on April 1. She said the new infrastructure investments were part of the Modi government’s blueprint for the next 25 years, aimed at boosting the country’s economy. Growth is forecast to rebound to as much as 8% to 8.5% in the coming fiscal year, making India one of the fastest-growing major economies.