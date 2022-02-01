Climate change a rising Fed concern as nominees face hearing

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — How far the Federal Reserve can go to compel banks to consider the consequences of climate change in their lending policies could take center stage at a Senate hearing Thursday on the nominations of Sarah Bloom Raskin and two economists to the Fed’s influential Board of Governors. The Fed is already moving toward analyzing the risks that banks face from rising temperatures and changing weather patterns. What many in the oil and gas industry fear is something more far-reaching: That the Fed may eventually take steps to discourage banks from lending to the energy industry — something it hasn’t previously considered in its policymaking.