Airline says it will stop monkey shipments after Penn. crash

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

The airline that flew a load of monkeys to the U.S. who were later involved in a highway wreck says it will stop this shipments this month. Kenya Airways says it will not renew its contract with the monkey provider, whom it did not identify. The airline flew 100 monkeys from Mauritius in the Indian Ocean to New York last month. On Jan. 21, a truck towing a trailer with the monkeys in crates collided with a dump truck on a Pennsylvania highway. Several escaped, and authorities said three had to be euthanized. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals lobbied the airline to stop shipping monkeys for use in laboratory experiments.