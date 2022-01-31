Bridgid Coulter Cheadle forms community, philanthropic voice

By GLENN GAMBOA

AP Business Writer

When Bridgid Coulter Cheadle started her search for a new Los Angeles office space for her interior design business, she never dreamed she would also end up finding a whole new philanthropic pursuit. But Blackbird House, a woman-owned co-working space, has become that and much more. “I had this audacious thought,” she said. “What if there was a space like this that really centered on women of color with their allies?” For Coulter Cheadle and others, Blackbird is both a physical and digital co-working space, a hub focused on supporting women of color and their allies in their lives and careers.