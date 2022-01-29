After the blizzard, the big chill as East Coast digs out

By MARK PRATT and MIKE CATALINI

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Gusty winds and falling temperatures have plunged the East Coast into a deep freeze as people dig out from a powerful nor’easter that dumped mounds of snow, flooded coastlines and knocked power out. Dangerous wind chills are expected to fall below zero across the region Sunday after the storm dumped snow from Virginia to Maine. Philadelphia and New York had plenty of snow, but Massachusetts bore the brunt of the storm, with the town of Sharon getting more than 2 1/2 feet of snow before the storm moved out. The wind is hampering utility crews’ ability to restore power to more than 100,000 customers, mostly in Massachusetts.