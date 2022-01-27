New Italy president still elusive after 4th round of voting

ROME (AP) — Lawmakers and regional representatives have failed again to find consensus on a new Italian president. That’s even after the threshold for victory passed to a simple majority for the first time. The center-right abstained outright in Thursday’s fourth round of voting. It was a tactic to maintain the bloc’s unity but it drew swift rebukes from other party leaders because it meant the quorum wasn’t reached. Blank ballots carried the day as they have every day this week. Political parties have continued behind-the-scenes negotiations to come up with viable candidates to replace President Sergio Mattarella. His seven-year term expires next week and he has made clear he doesn’t want another one.